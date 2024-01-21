Jewellers come up with new collections to commemorate Ram temple consecration

Several jewellery retailers have joined the bandwagon of the Ram Temple consecration, unveiling new collections with temple-style motifs and imagery of Lord Ram.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has launched its 'SiyaRam' collection, while Kalyan Jewellers introduced 'Nimah', a heritage jewellery line-up, company officials said. ''The atmosphere of devotion to Lord Ram is palpable everywhere in anticipation of the Ram Mandir inauguration," said Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds.

The designs capture the grandeur of the Ram Mandir, commemorating the legendary moment of Lord Ram and Sita's coronation, he said.

The new collection captures the essence of exemplary leadership, companionship and devotion, and highlights delicate craftsmanship, Sen said.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said the 'Nimah' collection is a celebration of "our rich heritage, cleverly reimagined through contemporary design and adorned with precious stones". The design is reminiscent of Karnataka's temple jewellery, incorporating elements from the Ramayana, he said. Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple are artfully incorporated in the jewellery designs, Kalyanaraman said. The 'Pran Pratishtha' consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on Monday.

