BRIEF-Shipments Of Smartphones Within China Nearly Flat Y/Y At 26.84 Million Handsets In Dec - CAICT

China Academy of Information and Communications Technology:

* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA NEARLY FLAT Y/Y AT 26.84 MILLION HANDSETS IN DEC - CAICT

* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA UP 4.8% Y/Y AT 276 MILLION HANDSETS IN 2023 - CAICT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

