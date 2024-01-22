BRIEF-Shipments Of Smartphones Within China Nearly Flat Y/Y At 26.84 Million Handsets In Dec - CAICT
China Academy of Information and Communications Technology:
* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA NEARLY FLAT Y/Y AT 26.84 MILLION HANDSETS IN DEC - CAICT
* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA UP 4.8% Y/Y AT 276 MILLION HANDSETS IN 2023 - CAICT
