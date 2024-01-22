Left Menu

BRIEF-Shipments Of Smartphones Within China Nearly Flat Y/Y At 26.84 Million Handsets In Dec - CAICT

22-01-2024
China Academy of Information and Communications Technology:

* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA NEARLY FLAT Y/Y AT 26.84 MILLION HANDSETS IN DEC - CAICT

* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA UP 4.8% Y/Y AT 276 MILLION HANDSETS IN 2023 - CAICT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

