Audits show lower amount of antisemitism on X than other apps, Musk says

Reuters | Krakow | Updated: 22-01-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 21:21 IST
Social media company X's platform has lower amounts of antisemitic content compared with other applications, according to audits it has commissioned, X owner Elon Musk said on Monday at a conference to combat antisemitism.

"The outside audits that we have had done ... show that there is the least amount of antisemitism on X, if you look at all the other social apps," he told the conference.

