Left Menu

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; ECB decision in focus

European shares opened higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street that drove the benchmark S&P 500 to a record peak in the previous session, while investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision due this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7%, as of 0810 GMT, following a 1.5% decline last week.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:37 IST
European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; ECB decision in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares opened higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street that drove the benchmark S&P 500 to a record peak in the previous session, while investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision due this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7%, as of 0810 GMT, following a 1.5% decline last week. The S&P 500 index scaled a record high on Friday, the first in two years, fuelled by a rally in U.S. chipmakers and heavyweight technology stocks.

Technology stocks in the euro zone climbed 1.2% on Monday. Adding to the sector's gains, ASML Holdings gained 2.2% after Bernstein upgraded the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's rating to "outperform" from "market-perform".

Investor attention has sharpened on the ECB's monetary policy decision, due on Jan. 25, to ascertain the timing of interest rate cuts from the central bank. Among other movers, shares of Kindred jumped 16.8% after French gaming company La Francaise des Jeux launched a takeover offer for its European online peer in a $2.8 billion deal. La Francaise's shares climbed nearly 5%.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024