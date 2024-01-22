United Arab Emirates creates AI council

The United Arab Emirates president has issued a law establishing an artificial intelligence and advanced technology council, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday. The council will be chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed, with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as vice chairman, the media office added.

"The council ... aims to develop AI and advanced technology policies, fostering the strategy to transform the emirate into an investment and expertise hub," it said.

