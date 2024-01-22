Left Menu

United Arab Emirates creates AI council

The United Arab Emirates president has issued a law establishing an artificial intelligence and advanced technology council, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday. aims to develop AI and advanced technology policies, fostering the strategy to transform the emirate into an investment and expertise hub," it said.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:45 IST
United Arab Emirates creates AI council
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates president has issued a law establishing an artificial intelligence and advanced technology council, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday. The council will be chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed, with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as vice chairman, the media office added.

"The council ... aims to develop AI and advanced technology policies, fostering the strategy to transform the emirate into an investment and expertise hub," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024