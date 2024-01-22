Left Menu

Motor racing-Saudi PIF to sponsor three electric motorsport series

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter but wants to become a leading provider of all kinds of energy with a transition plan that includes renewables, green hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies. "It's one more push of PIF into the world of sports and for electric motorsports it's fantastic to have them supporting all three championships," Alejandro Agag, founder of the three, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:30 IST
Motor racing-Saudi PIF to sponsor three electric motorsport series
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a multi-year partnership with Formula E, Extreme E and E1 powerboat racing on Monday to 'supercharge' the growth of electric motorsport globally.

It said the Electric 360 partnership would also drive technological innovation and advance the future of electric mobility. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter but wants to become a leading provider of all kinds of energy with a transition plan that includes renewables, green hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies.

"It's one more push of PIF into the world of sports and for electric motorsports it's fantastic to have them supporting all three championships," Alejandro Agag, founder of the three, told Reuters. PIF is the main financial backer of LIV Golf and has a sporting portfolio that includes tennis, soccer club ownership at home and abroad, including Premier League Newcastle United, boxing and Formula One.

It already has a 5% stake in Formula E and close to 50% of off-road Extreme E, which is undergoing a transition year before morphing into a hydrogen-powered Extreme H series, and the new E1. All three have races in Saudi Arabia this year. Formula E has Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and airline Saudia among its existing sponsors while Extreme E has ENOWA as official green hydrogen partner.

The kingdom also hosts a Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah, the two-week long Dakar Rally and has plans to add MotoGP in future. Agag said PIF would become principal partner of the electric championships, the first time one sponsor has backed all three at the same time.

"For the long-term sustainability of the championships, particularly the two smaller ones, it's very relevant ... it helps consolidate those ventures long-term," he added. No financial details were provided.

PIF, which also announced a brand revamp, said Electric 360 would reflect its broader sponsorship platform with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, youth, and technology. Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using its sovereign wealth fund to engage in "sportswashing" in the face of heavy criticism of the country's human rights record.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in September he did not care about such allegations and would continue funding sport if it added to the country's gross domestic product.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024