Russia launches missile strike on Kyiv, says Ukraine's military
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:44 IST
Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and the region surrounding the capital, a Ukrainian military official said on Tuesday.
"Air defence engaged in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air-raid alarm goes off!" Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Kyiv's region military administration said on Telegram that air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia's missile attack in the region as well.
