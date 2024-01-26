R-Day parade: World's only serving horsed cavalry regiment leads army contingent

The only serving horsed cavalry regiment in the world led the Indian Army contingent at the 75th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path on Friday, followed by mechanised columns.

The contingent of the 61st Cavalry of the army was led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, this is the only serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment in the world, with an amalgamation of all ''State Horsed Cavalry Units''. The mounted cavalry was followed by main battle tanks T-90 'Bhishma', the NAG missile system, a tank destroyer indigenously designed by the DRDO, and infantry combat and all-terrain vehicles.

The armoured vehicles were followed by the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured medium-range Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System. The cavalry was followed by a total of 11 mechanised columns and 12 marching contingents, and a fly-past by Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation Corps.

The parade will end with the fly-past by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

