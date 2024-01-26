Left Menu

Indigenous weapon locating radar, drone jammer feature in R-Day parade

These were followed by the medium-range surface-to-air missile that can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km and effectively engage hostile aerial platforms up to a range of 70 km. The multi-function radar system, which can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km, was also displayed in the parade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 10:56 IST
Indigenous weapon locating radar, drone jammer feature in R-Day parade
  • Country:
  • India

The indigenously developed weapon locating radar system ''Swathi'', the ''Sarvatra'' mobile bridging system, the drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system featured in the Republic Day parade here on Friday.

The weapon locating radar system has been developed by the DRDO and the Bharat Electronics Ltd. It was followed by the mechanically-launched mobile bridge ''Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System'' of the Corps of Engineers.

The contingent was followed by the mobile drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system of the Corps of Signals. These were followed by the medium-range surface-to-air missile that can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km and effectively engage hostile aerial platforms up to a range of 70 km. The multi-function radar system, which can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km, was also displayed in the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024