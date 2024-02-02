Left Menu

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles - South Korea

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, South Korea's military said on Friday, the fourth time in just over a week Pyongyang has launched such missiles. The South's military said the launch took place at 11 a.m. North Korea has called them "strategic" cruise missiles, indicating they may be nuclear-capable weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:46 IST
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles - South Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, South Korea's military said on Friday, the fourth time in just over a week Pyongyang has launched such missiles.

The South's military said the launch took place at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) but did not provide further details. North Korea has called them "strategic" cruise missiles, indicating they may be nuclear-capable weapons. Earlier this week, it said it had tested its new submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) with leader Kim Jong Un on site to supervise.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024