TVS Motor Company on Saturday reiterated its commitment to invest Rs 5,000 crore towards design, development, and deployment of future technologies across products.Our core is engineering and RD, and this is driven by over 2,000 engineers backed by solid design and development capability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:34 IST
TVS Motor reiterates commitment to invest Rs 5,000 cr on future technologies
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Saturday reiterated its commitment to invest Rs 5,000 crore towards design, development, and deployment of future technologies across products.

''Our core is engineering and R&D, and this is driven by over 2,000 engineers backed by solid design and development capability. Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers, and redefine the future of mobility with technology, connectivity, and cutting-edge design,'' TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu said in a statement. TVS Motor Company, which operates in the two- and three-wheeler segments, exports close to 30 per cent of its annual volume, and has a presence in 80 countries. With focus on clean, connected, and technologically advanced mobility solutions, it aims to take its exports share to 50 per cent in the next few years.

