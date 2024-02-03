Left Menu

CAMS Group expands AI powered customer onboarding solutions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:42 IST
CAMS Group expands AI powered customer onboarding solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), a financial technology solutions provider has expanded its Artificial Intelligence-powered digital customer onboarding solutions by securing a mandate from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

CAMSRep, part of the CAMS Group, has bagged the digital Know Your Customer mandate from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, its first non-life insurance client.

This mandate marks one of the largest KYC contracts for CAMSRep and signifies its strong entry into the non-life insurance sector, a company statement here said on Saturday.

''This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that streamline onboarding and ensure regulatory compliance. With Think360's AI expertise, we are confident in delivering exceptional value to our clients across the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) landscape,'' CAMS Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024