CAMS Group expands AI powered customer onboarding solutions

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), a financial technology solutions provider has expanded its Artificial Intelligence-powered digital customer onboarding solutions by securing a mandate from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

CAMSRep, part of the CAMS Group, has bagged the digital Know Your Customer mandate from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, its first non-life insurance client.

This mandate marks one of the largest KYC contracts for CAMSRep and signifies its strong entry into the non-life insurance sector, a company statement here said on Saturday.

''This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that streamline onboarding and ensure regulatory compliance. With Think360's AI expertise, we are confident in delivering exceptional value to our clients across the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) landscape,'' CAMS Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

