Jharkhand Police seizes over 2,000 kg poppy husk, Rs 5 lakh cash from truck driver, helper
A truck driver and his helper were arrested in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district on Sunday with a significant quantity of poppy husk and Rs 5 lakh cash , a senior police officer said.Acting on a tip-off that a truck transporting the contraband was slated to pass through Tebo police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar formed a raid team led by additional SP-cum-subdivisional police officer Chakradharpur Paras Rana to take action.During checking, a truck was intercepted and a search led to the discovery of 2,096 kg of poppy husk concealed in 135 plastic sacks.
A truck driver and his helper were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday with a significant quantity of poppy husk and Rs 5 lakh cash , a senior police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off that a truck transporting the contraband was slated to pass through Tebo police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar formed a raid team led by additional SP-cum-subdivisional police officer (Chakradharpur) Paras Rana to take action.
During checking, a truck was intercepted and a search led to the discovery of 2,096 kg of poppy husk concealed in 135 plastic sacks. Driver Miyu Khan (35), and helper Rakesh Kumar (26), both residents of Rajasthan, were arrested, police said, adding that Rs 5 lakh cash was confiscated from their possession. The contraband was intended to be transported to Rajasthan via Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, police said.
