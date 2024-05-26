Left Menu

Jharkhand Police seizes over 2,000 kg poppy husk, Rs 5 lakh cash from truck driver, helper

A truck driver and his helper were arrested in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district on Sunday with a significant quantity of poppy husk and Rs 5 lakh cash , a senior police officer said.Acting on a tip-off that a truck transporting the contraband was slated to pass through Tebo police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar formed a raid team led by additional SP-cum-subdivisional police officer Chakradharpur Paras Rana to take action.During checking, a truck was intercepted and a search led to the discovery of 2,096 kg of poppy husk concealed in 135 plastic sacks.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:02 IST
Jharkhand Police seizes over 2,000 kg poppy husk, Rs 5 lakh cash from truck driver, helper
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver and his helper were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday with a significant quantity of poppy husk and Rs 5 lakh cash , a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that a truck transporting the contraband was slated to pass through Tebo police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar formed a raid team led by additional SP-cum-subdivisional police officer (Chakradharpur) Paras Rana to take action.

During checking, a truck was intercepted and a search led to the discovery of 2,096 kg of poppy husk concealed in 135 plastic sacks. Driver Miyu Khan (35), and helper Rakesh Kumar (26), both residents of Rajasthan, were arrested, police said, adding that Rs 5 lakh cash was confiscated from their possession. The contraband was intended to be transported to Rajasthan via Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024