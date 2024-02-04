OxygenOS 14.0.0.404 rolling out to OnePlus 12 with new camera features

The OnePlus 12 has started receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.404 update with a couple of new features and a bunch of improvements. More specifically, this update brings the ProXDR feature to the Google Photos app and also introduces the Master mode in the Camera app that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos

In terms of improvements, the OxygenOS 14.0.0.404 update improves the fingerprint unlock experience, and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi network connections.

Below is the full changelog for OnePlus 12 OxygenOS 14.0.0.404 update:

System

ProXDR is now available for Google's Photos app.

Improves system stability.

Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock.

Communication

Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Camera

Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.

As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a limited number of users today. This will be followed by a broader rollout in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82 inches QHD+ 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO and runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14. Under the hood, it has Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The handset is equipped with a 5,400 mAh battery (dual-cell) with 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. For quick biometric authentication, you get and in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP wide camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The main camera is assisted by a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with EIS.