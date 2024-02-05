Left Menu

inDrive bets big on delivery services for small businesses, individuals

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:09 IST
inDrive bets big on delivery services for small businesses, individuals
  • Country:
  • India

Global mobility platform inDrive is aiming at high growth from its newly launched delivery service for small businesses and individuals within the limits of the metropolis, a company official said Monday.

The service will help in the last-mile delivery of parcels weighing 20 kg or less, on the same day of booking, Head of Delivery (South Asia), Rajat Patnaik, said.

inDrive hopes to meet the logistic challenges faced by small businesses as well as individuals, he said.

The delivery service has received a good response, Patnaik claimed.

The top categories in the delivery segment in Kolkata include food, documents, spare parts, accessories, clothes, flowers and gift hampers, he added.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024