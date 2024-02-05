Left Menu

Telenor opens world's southernmost mobile phone station in Antarctica

The new service complements Telenor's recent establishment of the planet's northernmost mobile towers at the Ny-Aalesund settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, said Telenor executive Christian Skottun, whose unit built both facilities. "This opens up new possibilities for collecting data from sensors in a harsh climate environment," Skottun told Reuters.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:43 IST
Telenor opens world's southernmost mobile phone station in Antarctica
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's Telenor said on Monday it had opened the world's southernmost mobile phone base station in Antarctica, bringing regular cellphone services to a corner of the frozen continent for the first time. The new 4G service covering the remote Troll research station and its surroundings will boost security for scientists and staff and enable the use of internet-of-things devices that collect and upload real-time information, the group said.

Troll, part of the Norwegian Polar Institute, is staffed year-round, conducting research and collecting data ranging from the study of glaciers and geology to the weather, climate and radiation. The new service complements Telenor's recent establishment of the planet's northernmost mobile towers at the Ny-Aalesund settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, said Telenor executive Christian Skottun, whose unit built both facilities.

"This opens up new possibilities for collecting data from sensors in a harsh climate environment," Skottun told Reuters. Although the mobile phone technology used is the same as elsewhere, special provisions were taken to protect the equipment from high-speed winds and low temperatures, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024