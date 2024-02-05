Union Minister lays foundation for country's first Museum of Epigraphy in Hyderabad

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation for the country's first National Museum of Epigraphy at the Salar Jung Museum here.

The young generation should be encouraged to take up the study on epigraphy and carry forward the research, Kishan Reddy, said, according to an official release.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) be incorporated for the display of the National Museum of Epigraphy.

He assured the audience that the display of museum will be made ready for the public in six months. ''Laid the foundation stone for the first National Museum of Epigraphy at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad today. This is not just a step towards establishing a new museum, but a giant leap forward in preserving and showcasing the invaluable legacy of inscriptions that tell the story of our nation,'' Kishan Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter). The Archaeological Survey of India, Hyderabad Circle organised the foundation ceremony for the proposed National Museum of Epigraphy. Kishan Reddy further said that a National Science Centre (Science Museum) is also going to come up in a 25-acre campus in Hyderabad and the foundation ceremony is going to take place shortly.

He also shared information about the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya that has taken shape besides developing various museums across the country. He expressed appreciation for the entire team of the Archaeological Survey of India and Salar Jung Museum for their contribution in the process of establishing the proposed National Museum of Epigraphy. Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Additional Director General, ASI, New Delhi briefed about the upcoming museum to the gathering, the release added. The Central government had earlier announced setting up of the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions — Bharat SHRI —in a digital epigraphy museum with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions.

