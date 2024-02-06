China says it opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks
"The Chinese government all along firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyber attack in accordance with law, allows no country or individual to engage in cyber attack and other illegal activities on Chinese soil or using Chinese infrastructure," a spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Manila said late on Monday. The Philippines is currently working on a five-year cybersecurity strategy to beef up its cyber defences.
- Country:
- Philippines
The Chinese government does not tolerate any form of cyberattacks and will not allow any country or individual to engage in such illegal activities using Chinese infrastructure, its embassy in the Philippines said. It made the assurances after the Philippines on Monday said that hackers from China last month attempted to break into government websites, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's personal website, but failed.
Manila did not say the hackers were linked to any state, but said they were found to be using the services of Chinese state-owned company Unicom. Unicom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "The Chinese government all along firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyber attack in accordance with law, allows no country or individual to engage in cyber attack and other illegal activities on Chinese soil or using Chinese infrastructure," a spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Manila said late on Monday.
The Philippines is currently working on a five-year cybersecurity strategy to beef up its cyber defences. Its military last year announced it would create a cyber command.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unicom
- Manila
- Chinese
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr's
- China
- Philippines
ALSO READ
Taiwan says it spots six more Chinese balloons, one crossed island
Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen
Taiwan says 6 Chinese balloons flew through its airspace, and warplanes and ships also detected
Chinese music student faces US trial for alleged threats to activist
Chinese research vessel heading to Maldives: Report