Galaxy XCover7: Samsung's new rugged smartphone launched in India

Samsung has launched its first-ever enterprise-focused smartphone - the Galaxy XCover7 - in India. Designed to survive extreme conditions, the rugged smartphone is a perfect blend of military-grade durability, work continuity and productivity.

The Galaxy XCover7 series comes with an immersive 6.6-inch FHD+ display and adheres to military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H1) standards. The IP68-rated smartphone is not only water and dust-resistant but can also withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres, ensuring that rough handling or accidents do not impact operations.

Under the hood, it has a powerful 6nm octa-core processor for fast performance while Samsung Knox Vault ensures the safety of most critical data, including lock screen information like PIN codes, passwords and patterns.

The device comes with a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera and offers 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal memory, which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It packs a replaceable 4,050mAh battery and a POGO charging pin for convenient recharging in any setting.

The Galaxy XCover7 is available in two editions - Standard and Enterprise - at Rs 27,208 and Rs 27,530 respectively. Samsung is offering a 1-year warranty on the standard edition and a 2-year warranty on the enterprise edition.

Corporate and institutional customers can buy the Galaxy XCover7 at Samsung.com and from the company's online EPP portal.

"At Samsung our objective is to provide our users convenience and durability through our product offerings. We have introduced the Galaxy XCover7 series in two variants, the Galaxy XCover7 Enterprise Edition and Standard Edition. Both devices are engineered with cutting-edge technologies making them extremely powerful and resistant to tough weather conditions. Powered by Knox, we are excited to bring these revolutionary made in India products to our corporate customers and are optimistic that it will enhance employee productivity and ensures data security," said Mr. Akash Saxenaa, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.