Nokia compact DAC private wireless now available for small bizs in Europe

Nokia is expanding its DAC PW Compact solution to small and medium-sized businesses and the logistics industry in Europe. The solution will provide reliable, secure and high-performance wireless connectivity in small and medium size businesses like micro fulfillment centers (MFCs) and warehouses

The solution will utilize locally available 5G spectrum in Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The logistics industry is undergoing a major transformation due to the rise of e-commerce and consumer demand which requires faster and more convenient delivery. Introduced last year in the United States, the Nokia DAC PW Compact is designed to meet the specific needs of the logistics sector.

Commenting on this development, Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia, said, "As digital transformation takes hold within a wider range of industries where security, scalability, productivity and efficiency are much needed, Nokia DAC PW Compact offers the capabilities of our mission-critical industrial edge (MXIE), simplifies Industrial Digitalization of small-medium size businesses and will help to accommodate the growing and changing needs of the logistics market in Europe."

The logistics market in Europe is projected to lose 1.03 billion USD of revenue in 2024 (ABI research) due to poor connectivity, caused by using legacy Wi-Fi networks that are not fit for purpose for the high levels for automation and mobility in warehouses.

The Nokia solution contributes to the digital transformation of industries by reducing energy consumption by up to 60 percent versus equivalent Wi-Fi deployments, as well as OPEX costs.

The underlying technology behind the Nokia DAC PW Compact helps optimize goods-in/goods-out and any goods movements. It does so by facilitating seamless handover of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) between access points, reducing latency, and supporting a wide range of other use cases like creating digital twins of machines, providing real-time data to workers, and accurate asset tracking throughout the supply chain.

Additionally, you can transform your private wireless solution into a full platform for digital transformation using MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) capabilities.