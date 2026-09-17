India's Electronic Leap: NXP CTO Praises Market Potential

Lars Reger of NXP Semiconductors commends India's booming demand for electronics. He emphasizes collaboration with Indian leadership on creating comprehensive electronic systems, highlighting the need for local developer education. The push for automation and intelligent devices aligns with efforts to support a burgeoning domestic electronics industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:12 IST
India's Electronic Leap: NXP CTO Praises Market Potential
Lars Reger, NXP Semiconductors Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the forefront of India's thriving electronics market, NXP Semiconductors' Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Lars Reger, shares optimistic views on the country's growing interest in electronics and semiconductor systems. Speaking during Semicon India 2026, Reger acknowledged India's longstanding R&D prowess and pointed to a crucial inflection point with the increased domestic consumption of full electronic systems.

Reger likened the Indian market to a 'tiger ready to jump,' underlining a shift from just R&D to the adoption of complete electronic systems. Productive dialogue with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on developing an end-to-end electronics industry rather than limiting efforts to semiconductor fabrication. Key discussions at the CEO roundtable emphasized building the infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged electronics sector in India.

Global trends towards automation and intelligent systems are driving silicon demand across varied applications, according to Reger. Despite the abundance of silicon, the challenge lies in training local developers and users to craft products around these technologies. He stressed the importance of education and practical engagement to guide Indian engineers in turning chip designs into operational modules. Initiatives such as startup competitions, organized with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, are expected to bolster the local ecosystem. (ANI)

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