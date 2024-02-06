Left Menu

EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography

The EU Commission on Tuesday proposed stricter criminal rules to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including a clampdown on livestreaming pornography and the inclusion of abuse material in deep fakes or other AI-generated material.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:35 IST
EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The EU Commission on Tuesday proposed stricter criminal rules to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including a clampdown on livestreaming pornography and the inclusion of abuse material in deep fakes or other AI-generated material. "Child sexual abuse is a heinous crime which has evolved significantly over the past years," the commission said.

Both the significantly increased presence of children online and rapid technological developments have created new possibilities for abuse, the commission said, culminating in 1.5 million reports of child sexual abuse in the EU in 2022. "The threat of abuse is real and has increased throughout the EU," the commission said.

The new rules would adapt those implemented in 2011, and expand the definition of criminal offences related to child abuse to include livestreaming and AI content. They will also set a longer time period for victims to report abuse and grant them rights to financial compensation.

Member states will be asked to step up measures to prevent abuse, for instance by making children more aware of online risks. The European Parliament and member countries must agree to the proposal before it can be enforced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024