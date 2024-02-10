Creating Unity through Diplomacy, Diversity, and Dialogue: International Inclusion Alliance Conference 2024 to be Held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 10: The stage is set for a landmark event as the first of its kind, the ''International Inclusion Alliance Conference 2024'' gears up to bring together Ambassadors, High Commissioners & Honorary Consul Generals representing various countries in India as key speakers. The conference will be held on February 15th at the prestigious Stein Auditorium, Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Brainchild of Entrepreneurial Guru & Mentor Neeraj A Sharma and Global DEI Specialist Shruti Swaroop, the International Inclusion Alliance aims to delve into topics such as inclusion, women in the workforce, disability rights, women's empowerment, cultural diversity, and environmental sustainability. It will address and map out ways to bring forth financial inclusion, societal inclusion, and equitable access to resources and opportunities at the grassroots level as well.

Diplomatic representatives, along with Bureaucrats, Corporate HeadHonchos, & Academicians from these diverse areas, will converge to address critical issues surrounding inclusivity on a global scale. The conference aims to delve into topics such as inclusion, women in the workforce, disability rights, women's empowerment, cultural diversity, and environmental sustainability.

''International Inclusion Alliance is a global body where we would like to focus on inclusion as a whole - societal inclusion, gender and financial inclusion. This conference aims to raise awareness and bring to light global perspectives on inclusion. We have representatives from various countries talking about inclusion from their country's perspective, academicians, head honchos, and senior leaders talking about inclusion from an industry perspective. Hopefully, at the end of the conference and as a result of this alliance, we will be able to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people,'' shared Shruti Swaroop, Founder at IIAC.

The ''International Inclusion Alliance Conference 2024'' encourages active participation from individuals, organizations, and nations committed to driving positive change. International Inclusion Alliance is an initiative of ERTZ Academy Pvt. Ltd. and Embrace. Their core mission is to catalyse positive change in global workspaces and communities by fostering Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging (IEB). The organization's objectives are Inclusion advocacy, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Inclusive policy and processes to create an equitable working environment, Capacity building within organizations for DEl practitioners, Interface between DEI practitioners and organisations, Conferences, Workshops, and Seminars, Industry Integrated Global Incubation for Start-ups, DEI Certification programs and Partnership with Government, World Bodies for UN SDG.

The conference aims to adopt a holistic approach, addressing the interconnectedness of key issues. From Social Inclusion, Gender Inclusion, and, most importantly, Financial Inclusion to advancing and celebrating cultural diversity, the conference promises a comprehensive exploration of the challenges and opportunities in fostering a more inclusive world, which is the need of the hour.

