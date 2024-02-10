Left Menu

RBI Deputy Governor urges banks to prioritize legal and cyber risks arising from AI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:28 IST
RBI Deputy Governor urges banks to prioritize legal and cyber risks arising from AI
  • Country:
  • India

The banking sector and players in the space should be mindful of legal and cyber risks, and skill gaps emanating from Artificial Intelligence (AI), RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has said.

''With the adoption of AI and GenAI, laws are to be redefined. Industry needs to note that Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act rules are going to come soon, and banks may be in violation of some of it so it's important to start preparing for it,'' he said.

Addressing the 19th Annual Banking Technology Conference organised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in Mumbai on Friday, he called upon banks to think of customer convenience and provide services accordingly.

''When rules are made by us, we need to think of making it convenient for customers and keep improving continuously,'' he said.

Every new technology has erased few jobs but created newer ones, he said, adding that skilling and reskilling of the work force is a must.

NaBFID Chairman K V Kamath said what he had predicted 20 years ago has come true that banks will look like technology companies offering banking services.

There is need for banks to be resilient, adopt cloud-based solutions, Kamath said, adding that competition is the key challenge that banks are facing not just within banks but in the larger financial space.

IBA Chairman Atul Kumar Goel said GenAI opens doors to unprecedented opportunities for banking leaders, shaping the future of financial services.

Banks are already partnering with fintech companies to bolster their own digital transformation initiatives and keep up with startups that are successfully disrupting the banking industry, Goel, who is also Punjab National Bank MD, said.

The future is AI-driven, and the time to transform is now, Goel added.

GenAI is poised to revolutionise banking by providing advanced insights into banking services, IBA CEO Sunil Mehta said.

Banks will leverage Generative AI to offer highly personalised experiences to their customers, enhancing the overall banking experience, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024