C-DOT and IIT Roorkee partner for Developing Fully Integrated Transmitter & Receiver Module for 6G and Beyond

C-DOT, the premier Telecom R&D Centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) signed an agreement for “Developing a 140GHz Fully Integrated Transmitter & Receiver Module for 6G and Beyond”.

The agreement is signed under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, which has been designed for providing funding support to domestic companies and institutions involved in technology design, development, commercialization of telecommunication products and solutions to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas.

"The objective of this agreement is to develop a 140 GHz Fully Integrated Transmitter and Receiver Module to enable applications for 6G and beyond. The novelty of this system lies in generation, transmission and antenna integration of THz waves onto a single chip; leading to reduced system size, weight and power consumption, hence making it suitable for use in portable devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearables etc. This chip shall support data rates of up to several gigabits per second, enabling high speed data transfer with a chip or between chips".

The event was attended by Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT; Prof. Sai Ramudu Meka, Associate Dean (Corporate Interaction) and Prof Darshak Bhatt, Assistant Professor of IIT Roorkee. Directors of C-DOT - Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela and Ms Shikha Srivastava- were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

IIT Roorkee representatives mentioned that they are fully committed for contributing to the development of next-generation communication technologies in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and also thanked C-DOT for this opportunity of research collaboration which strengthens objective of promoting cutting-edge research capabilities and infrastructure in the telecom sector.

Speaking at the event Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, remarked: “This technology developed on a single chip will lead to considerable reduction in system size, weight and power consumption, hence making it suitable for use in 6G Devices. It will pave the way for building home-grown 6G solutions/applications with ultra-low latency”. Dr Upadhyay underscored the key role of indigenously designed & developed 6G technologies in fulfilling the overarching objective of ‘Bharat 6G Mission’.

C-DOT and IIT-Roorkee reiterated that the successful completion of this project shall contribute to the development of next generation ultra-fast, low-latency 6G networks further contributing to the drastic transformation of various industry sectors.

(With Inputs from PIB)