France warns of spike in Russian propaganda before June EU elections

European powers should be ready for a spike in Russian propaganda and disinformation ahead of June's European Union elections, France's foreign minister said on Monday after Paris said it had identified a pro-Russian online propaganda campaign.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German and Polish counterparts, Stephane Sejourne said the network of pro-Russian propaganda aimed to undermine their respective governments by sapping public opinion and that the three countries had created a mechanism to respond to this sort of activity.

