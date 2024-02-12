France warns of spike in Russian propaganda before June EU elections
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:34 IST
European powers should be ready for a spike in Russian propaganda and disinformation ahead of June's European Union elections, France's foreign minister said on Monday after Paris said it had identified a pro-Russian online propaganda campaign.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his German and Polish counterparts, Stephane Sejourne said the network of pro-Russian propaganda aimed to undermine their respective governments by sapping public opinion and that the three countries had created a mechanism to respond to this sort of activity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- pro-Russian
- European
- German
- France
- Russian
- European Union
- Stephane Sejourne
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-France wants EU law changes 'this week' to quell farmers' protest
France wants EU law changes 'this week' to help protesting farmers -minister
France wants EU law changes 'this week' to quell farmers' protest
Russian rouble hits weakest in almost two weeks vs dollar
Russian election officials register Putin to run in March election he's all but certain to win