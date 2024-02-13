Nokia and A1 complete industry’s first 5G edge cloud network slicing trial with Microsoft

Nokia and Austrian telecommunication company A1 Austria (A1) have announced the successful completion of the industry's first 5G edge cloud network slicing trial with Microsoft.

During this trial, Nokia's 5G edge slicing solution was deployed on A1's live commercial network in Vienna using Microsoft Azure. The solution enabled the operator to deliver secure, and high-performing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to enterprise customers integrated with edge cloud applications over 4G and 5G networks.

"This deployment with our partners, A1 and Microsoft is further demonstrating Nokia’s leadership in network slicing as well as our mission to help our customers unlock further 5G monetization opportunities. Edge cloud network slicing gives customers the best of both worlds with network slicing and edge cloud applications that enhance the enterprise customer experience," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Nokia's solution enabled A1 to isolate its public Internet and enterprise traffic while ensuring that critical business traffic remains local using 4G/5G core breakout for enterprise edge cloud applications. The solution also provides a sliced mobile broadband VPN in selected business areas such as a campus or city environment.

According to Nokia, scalable 5G Edge Slicing allows for multiple enterprise VPN deployments using the same network infrastructure, compatible with all 4G/5G devices, including new URSP (UE Route Selection Policy) capable multi-slice smartphones for different applications.

"Our collaboration with A1 and Nokia, and the deployment of network slicing using Microsoft Azure, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. As we redefine connectivity, we’re also providing opportunities to industry leaders like A1 and Nokia to tap into the large Microsoft ecosystem of enterprise developers and solution providers to help drive new monetization efforts," said Silvia Candiani, Vice President, Telecommunications and Media at Microsoft.