Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 07:26 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - Yodel to be sold off in latest unwinding of Barclay family interests

- The Body Shop appoints administrators for UK business - China's Temu grabs suppliers ditched by rival Shein over factory standards

- Airbnb plans $6bn in new share buybacks as it looks to 'reinvent' itself Overview

- Parcel delivery company Yodel is to be sold to a consortium that includes the owner of logistics group Tuffnells in the latest unwinding of the debt-laden financial interests of the Barclay family. - The Body Shop has appointed administrators for its UK arm, three months after its new private equity owners took control of the business in a 207 million pounds deal.

- Chinese online marketplace Temu is scooping up manufacturers of cheap goods that had once worked with Shein, as its fast-fashion rival moves to clean up its supply chain ahead of a planned blockbuster US listing. - Holiday rental platform Airbnb launched a $6 billion share buyback programme as it said 2024 would be an "inflection point" for its business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

