PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 14

- Parcel delivery company Yodel is to be sold to a consortium that includes the owner of logistics group Tuffnells in the latest unwinding of the debt-laden financial interests of the Barclay family. - The Body Shop has appointed administrators for its UK arm, three months after its new private equity owners took control of the business in a 207 million pounds deal.

- Chinese online marketplace Temu is scooping up manufacturers of cheap goods that had once worked with Shein, as its fast-fashion rival moves to clean up its supply chain ahead of a planned blockbuster US listing. - Holiday rental platform Airbnb launched a $6 billion share buyback programme as it said 2024 would be an "inflection point" for its business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

