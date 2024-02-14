Left Menu

"Exciting Soccer Showdown: US Men's National Team Takes on Colombia in Landover, Maryland Exhibition Match on June 8"

"Exciting Soccer Showdown: US Men's National Team Takes on Colombia in Landover, Maryland Exhibition Match on June 8"
  Country:
  United States

The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

The game, announced Tuesday, is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. hopes to play an additional exhibition on June 12, possibly against Brazil. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay at Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

