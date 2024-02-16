DoT unveils 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative for inviting Expressions of Interest

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has unveiled the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative, an unparalleled venture inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators and forward-thinkers. Digital Twin technology offers a solution by creating virtual replicas of physical assets, allowing for real-time monitoring, simulation and analysis for experimental iterations and feedback loop to adapt to the changes for achieving the best outcomes.

Sangam: Digital Twin is a PoC distributed in two stages to be conducted in one of the major cities of India. First stage is Exploratory for clarity of horizon and creative Exploration to unleash potential. Second stage is for practical demonstration of specific use cases generating a future blueprint that may serve as a roadmap to scale and replicate successful strategies in future infrastructure projects through collaboration.The initiative comes in the backdrop of past decade's breakthroughs in communication, computation and sensing in the era of techade striving for the vision 2047. India has witnessed advancements in computational technologies, platforms, services and high-speed connectivity.

'Sangam: Digital Twin' symbolizes a collaborative leap towards reshaping infrastructure planning and design, combining the prowess of 5G, IoT, AI, AR/VR, AI native 6G, Digital Twin and next-gen computational technologies with the collective intelligence of public entities, infrastructure planners, tech giants, startups, and academia to break the silos and engage in a whole-of-nation approach.

Sangam brings all stakeholders on one platform aiming to transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, bridging the gap between conceptualization and realization, ultimately paving the way for groundbreaking infrastructure advancements. Sangam champions a holistic approach to innovation, urging stakeholders to transcend traditional boundaries and harness unified data and collective intelligence.

Echoing global movements towards smart infrastructure and supported by India's geospatial leapfrog, Sangam carves out a position of leadership for India in digital infrastructure and innovation, while acknowledging similar strides made by global leaders. It is a call to action for creating an ecosystem that maximizes the value of technological advancements for fulfilling the societal needs for efficient, effective and sustainable development.

It aims to demonstrate practical implementation of innovative infrastructure planning solutions, to develop a model framework for facilitating faster and more effective collaboration and to provide a future blueprint that may serve as a roadmap to scale and replicate successful strategies in future infrastructure projects.

The DoT invites industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators and forward-thinkers to pre-register and actively participate in Sangam's outreach programmes, and explore, create, and commit to transform the future of infrastructure planning and design.

Visit the website of Sangam at https://sangam.sancharsaathi.gov.in to learn more, pre-register, and take the first step towards building tomorrow's infrastructure. Platform offers a blog for pre-registered participants to connect, share insights, and engage in meaningful discussions. The deadline for submission of EoI response is 15th March 2024.

This is an exciting opportunity to join the confluence of innovation, data and design to pioneer a sustainable, efficient, and innovative future for global infrastructure.

(With Inputs from PIB)