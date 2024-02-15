Left Menu

STL fosters cultural and community connections with its Optical solutions in BAPS temple, Abu Dhabi

As a company with Indian heritage, we are proud to have delivered our optical and connectivity solutions for this very special project. About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:24 IST
STL fosters cultural and community connections with its Optical solutions in BAPS temple, Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • India

STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced its partnership with the prestigious BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today. A symbol of cultural harmony, this special collaboration will help connect communities across MEA.

The iconic temple, spanning 27 acres, is the first stone temple in the region and the largest in West Asia. The vision of this temple - a confluence of diverse cultures and civilisations - is highly synergistic with STL's purpose of Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World. STL is responsible for end-to-end premise connectivity in the temple, provided through state-of-the-art, end-to-end structured cabling solutions. STL's solutions include optical fibre cables, category cables, cabinets and racks to support 10G network connectivity, security, wireless and building management solutions. ''Our solutions come equipped with features such as easy network traceability, easier operations & maintenance, and space optimisation'' said Sushil Deshpande, Regional Sales Manager, STL. ''This brings high-speed connectivity not just to the temple but also to other in-premise facilities, including education centres, community cultural centres, and sprawling accommodation halls.'' On this special occasion, Swami Aksharatit Das ji remarked: ''Bringing in unity and cultural exchange, this project symbolises India and UAE friendship. While the temple is connecting the hearts and minds of people, STL, a company with Indian roots and a strong presence in MEA, is connecting the temple premises by embedding digital connectivity at the heart of this spiritual oasis.'' ''This is a landmark project for STL's enterprise portfolio - Estelan in MEA,'' said Gavin Faulds, Regional Head, MEA & APAC STL. ''This temple embodies the spirit of cultural harmony. It was a fulfilling experience to work for a vision that connects the hearts of people. As a company with Indian heritage, we are proud to have delivered our optical and connectivity solutions for this very special project.'' About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/4544790/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341114/STL_BAPS_Hindu_temple_partnership.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024