Maveric Systems Welcomes Anil Sachdev and N S Parthasarathy as Non-Executive, Independent Directors to Its Board

National, 15.02.2024: Maveric Systems, a leading global BankTech specialist, today announced the appointment of Anil Sachdev and N S Parthasarathy as Non-Executive, Independent Directors on the company's Board. These appointments will strengthen Maveric Systems' aggressive growth strategy, encompassing service expansion into Customer Experience, Payments, Wealth Management, Regulatory, and new age AMS with hybrid cloud, in addition to its existing services in Data, Digital, Quality Engineering, and Core Banking. The company is also focusing on market expansion in the USA, reinforced by building a robust sales organization and two significant acquisitions. Anil Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Grow Talent Company Limited and the School of Inspired Leadership-SOIL, brings over four decades of experience in talent management, strategic change, and organizational transformation. Recognized for his experience in leadership development, Anil's expertise aligns seamlessly with Maveric's commitment to globalizing leadership, having strategies for integrating local talents across Europe and US regions and creating a people-first organization. His rich experience with leading global and local organizations will play a pivotal role in shaping Maveric's growth narrative.

N S Parthasarathy is an industry leader with over 35 years of experience across senior leadership positions. He has a deep understanding of technology and expertise in building and managing an IT services company. He co-founded Mindtree in 1999 and has been on its Board. He is the Managing Partner in Mela Ventures, an early-stage start-up fund. He has extensive experience setting up and scaling operations, ably validated by taking Mindtree from a VC-funded start-up to a listed IT service company with $1 billion in revenue. His familiarity with the regions Maveric wishes to expand to and his experience in acquiring, integrating, and scaling business would support and strategically guide the company's growth plans. Ranga Reddy, CEO of Maveric Systems, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ''We are happy to welcome Anil Sachdev and N S Parthasarathy to Maveric Systems. Their wealth of experience and insights align seamlessly with our growth vision. As Maveric expands its global footprint and invests in cutting-edge technologies, Anil and Partha's guidance will be instrumental in driving our success. We look forward to their valuable contributions.'' Anil Sachdev said, ''I am delighted to be part of Maveric Systems' Board, a company at the forefront of innovation and growth in banking technology. I look forward to contributing to Maveric's journey of creating a global impact through its niche positioning.'' N S Parthasarathy shared his thoughts, saying, ''Joining Maveric Systems' Board presents an exciting opportunity to bring my experience in technology, scaling businesses, and nurturing leadership to the team at Maveric. I am eager to contribute to Maveric's growth story and be a part of its continued success in the evolving banking and technology landscape.'' About Maveric Systems Started in 2000, Maveric Systems is a niche, domain-led BankTech solutions specialist partnering with global banks to solve business challenges through emerging technology. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the organization's 2600+ specialists utilize proven solutions and frameworks to address the most pressing CXO challenges across customer experience, payments, wealth management, regulatory compliance, new-age AMS, cloud, and automation.

Across retail, corporate, payments, and wealth management domains, Maveric Systems accelerates digital transformation through its inherent banking domain expertise, a customer-intimacy-led delivery model, and differentiated talent with layered competency. Maveric's global presence spans fifteen countries with regional delivery capabilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Dubai, Amsterdam, New Jersey, Dallas, London, Warsaw, Riyadh, and Singapore.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)