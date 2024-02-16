Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlights contributions of startups in quantum memory technology

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman, DCC, Department of Telecommunications today said that the role of standards is critical in driving technology adoption and commercial viability. He acknowledged the efforts of the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) in setting standards for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Dr. Mittal was delivering the inaugural address at the “Second International Quantum Communication Conclave” at Vigyan Bhawan. The conclave was inaugurated by Dr. Mittal in the presence of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt. of India; Dr Subrata Rakshit, Distinguished Scientist & Director General – Technology Management, DRDO and Smt. Tripti Saxena, Head, TEC.

The two-day Conclave is being organised by Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) under Department of Telecommunications in association with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI). The Conclave aligns with Prime Minister’s vision to make India a global leader in Quantum Technologies.

Emphasising India's potential to lead in the field of quantum technology, citing the confidence derived from the nation's cutting-edge research efforts worldwide, Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlighted the significant contributions of startups in pioneering quantum memory technology, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit driving innovation in India.

The Secretary also mentioned about a memorandum of understanding with the Pan-IIT USA network to facilitate global collaboration and mentorship in high-technology projects. The Department of Telecommunications, he said, reaffirms its commitment to support startups in the quantum technology space, recognizing their potential to drive ground breaking innovations and propel India's leadership in the global quantum landscape. The Secretary emphasized the importance of demystifying quantum technology for the general public, calling for initiatives to increase awareness and understanding among all stakeholders. He said, the DoT has been committed to fostering innovation and collaboration in emerging technologies, and looked forward to further advancements in the field of quantum technology.

The two-day conclave brought together a diverse spectrum of experts, including global experts and distinguished experts from premier academic and R&D institutions, industries/start-ups, Government Organizations shaping the future of quantum communication. It aims at fostering the collaborative development in the area of Quantum Technologies and promote standardization activities. The conclave will also feature demonstrations from the following institutions/industries/start-ups presenting various solutions on Quantum Technologies including Quantum Key Distribution System, Quantum-safe secure IP phone, Hardware Security Modules, Quantum chip set, Quantum Random Number Generators, etc.:

