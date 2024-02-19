Viatris Certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the Third Consecutive Year

Telangana, Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Mylan Laboratories Limited (a Viatris Company) has been recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in India for the third consecutive time. This recognition is a testament to Viatris' commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and inclusive workplace culture that values the well-being and professional development of its employees. The certification reaffirms Viatris' commitment to making its employees feel valued, supported, and heard.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

According to the Great Place to Work® National Trust Index© Employee Survey, which evaluated Viatris across five categories - credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and collaboration - 89% of respondents expressed that Viatris India is a Great Place to Work.

Commenting on the certification, Udbhav Ganjoo, Head of HR - Global Operations, India, Emerging Asia & Access Markets, said, "We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in India for the third consecutive year, since 2022. This achievement is a testimony to the collective efforts of our dedicated team members. We have established an employee-centric culture that fosters empowerment and development for our employees. At Viatris, we are cultivating a culture that prioritizes performance, engagement, and inclusivity. We encourage our colleagues to be authentic, leveraging their unique experiences, perspectives, and skills to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others." About Viatris Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

