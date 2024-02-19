Scandron receives DGCA Type Certification for logistics drone

Logistics drone maker Scandron on Monday said it has received DGCA Type Certification for a drone that would enable efficient and timely delivery for companies using such unmanned aircraft vehicles in their supply chain.

The launch of a DGCA Type Approved logistics drone facilitates critical medical deliveries to remote regions, streamlines e-commerce logistics, and enhances mid and last-mile delivery, Scandron Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

According to the 2021 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, drones require Unique Identity Numbers (UIN) for operation in Indian airspace.

The company recently entered into a strategic partnership with CriticaLog India to offer comprehensive business-to-business (B2B) and hub-to-hub drone delivery solutions across 160 Indian cities.

The certification for the CargoMax 500HE logistics drone, enables the two partners to operationalize their tie-up and introduce drone-based logistics solutions in the market, it said.

This partnership leverages Scandron's CargoMax series of logistics drones, manufactured in its Bengaluru facility, and CriticaLog's expertise in logistics to enhance delivery services in various sectors, including healthcare, e-commerce, among others, according to the company.

''This achievement reinforces our commitment to responsible and innovative drone solutions. Along with our recently launched command and control centre in Bengaluru, India, Scandron remains dedicated to developing technologies that contribute to the sustainable and efficient evolution of industries reliant on logistics and transportation,'' said Arjun Naik, Founder and CEO of Scandron.

