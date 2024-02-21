Left Menu

Neutrinos Appoints Ashish Jha as their First Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

I look forward to leading the companys strategy, marketing, and partnership efforts as we enable enterprises globally to harness transformative new technologies to solve complex pain points and deliver business outcomes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 10:37 IST
Neutrinos, an AI-powered purpose-built low-code automation platform, today announced the appointment of Ashish Jha as their Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. In his new role, Ashish will drive go-to-market strategy and elevate Neutrinos' market presence, brand awareness, and growth.

Based in Princeton, NJ, Ashish brings 20+ years of strategy, marketing, and leadership experience in crafting growth strategies, building brands, running multi-channel demand marketing programs, executing high-impact product launches, and running partnership and influencer marketing programs.

Before joining Neutrinos, Ashish was the Chief Marketing Officer at Innoveo, driving their market awareness and growth. Ashish also served as VP and CMO at Zinnia (formerly SE2), a leading life and annuity technology provider, transforming their market presence and awareness. In addition, Ashish has also held marketing leadership positions at large global organizations including Tata Consultancy Services, Majesco, Mastek, and the Essar Group. ''I welcome Ashish to the Neutrinos family,'' said Samik Ghosh, CEO of Neutrinos. ''Ashish's extensive experience in leading strategy, marketing, and communications within the financial services technology, as well as the low-code and process automation space, along with his strong track record in building brands and driving growth make him a key asset to the Neutrinos leadership team.'' ''I am excited by the power of the Neutrinos AI-powered technology platform which has been purpose-built to drive outcomes for the insurance and financial services industry,'' said Ashish. ''I look forward to leading the company's strategy, marketing, and partnership efforts as we enable enterprises globally to harness transformative new technologies to solve complex pain points and deliver business outcomes.'' About Neutrinos: Neutrinos enables financial service and insurance enterprises to quickly turn ideas into business outcomes with our AI-powered purpose-built low-code automation platform, a library of prebuilt business capabilities, and deep industry expertise. Enterprises globally rely on Neutrinos' platform to re-imagine, develop, and deploy complex, process-driven, and customer-engaging business applications. We currently work with 30+ leading enterprises across the globe as their long-term strategic partner across new business, contact center, claims and underwriting, among many other use cases across the entire value chain.

Learn more: www.neutrinos.com Media Contact: Sabareesh Natarajan +91-965-581-4047 sabareesh.natarajan@neutrinos.co

