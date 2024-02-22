Left Menu

Aeronautical Development Agency signs MoU with IAF

Updated: 22-02-2024
The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has signed an agreement with the Indian Air Force for integration of futuristic weapons and sensors into light combat aircraft Tejas.

The ADA is a premier organisation that operates under the administrative control department of defence research and development with a mandate to take forward the Tejas aircraft programme.

In present war scenario, there is a continuous need for upgrading the weapons and sensors suite of the aircraft, the defence ministry said.

Towards this, ADA has initiated the know-how transfer for integration of weapons and sensors to Software Development Institute (SDI), it said.

''This will facilitate the IAF to independently carry out sensors, weapon integration and flight testing to enhance the operational capability of Tejas-LCA fighter,'' the ministry said in a statement.

''The ADA has successfully developed and type certified Tejas LCA with a credit of more than 10,000 sorties of incident-free flying,'' it said.

The IAF has already formed two squadrons of this fighter aircraft and twin seater aircraft are also being inducted.

