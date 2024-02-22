Matrimony.com launches mobile dating app for Indians living in the US
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched its exclusive dating mobile application MeraLuv aimed at serving the Indian nationals living in the United States.The application has robust safety mechanism prioritising user privacy and each profile undergoes rigorous verification towards providing a secure environment for the users, the company said in a statement on Thursday.As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations.
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched its exclusive dating mobile application 'MeraLuv' aimed at serving the Indian nationals living in the United States.
The application has robust safety mechanism prioritising user privacy and each profile undergoes rigorous verification towards providing a secure environment for the users, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
''As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations. MeraLuv is poised to help them find a match within the diaspora,'' said company founder-CEO Murugavel Janakiraman. The application has been launched after extensive research and consultation with the members of the Indian community and serves to address the gap in the market, the release added.
