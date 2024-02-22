Left Menu

Telecom subscriber base grows marginally to 119 cr in Dec: Trai

However, the growth was mitigated with Vodafone Idea VIL losing 13.68 lakh mobile customers, state-run BSNL 1.5 lakh and MTNL 4,420 mobile customers.Wireline subscribers increased to 3.18 crore at the end of December 2023 from 3.15 crore at the end of November 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:10 IST
Telecom subscriber base grows marginally to 119 cr in Dec: Trai
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 119 crore in December 2023 on account of new subscriber addition by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, according to a Trai report published on Thursday.

The broadband subscriber base also grew marginally to 90.4 crore, accounting for about 76 per cent of the total subscriber base, as per the monthly subscriber report published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). ''The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,185.73 million at the end of November to 1,190.33 million at the end of December, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.39 per cent,'' the Trai report said.

Reliance Jio added 39.94 lakh mobile subscribers while Bharti Airtel onboarded 18.5 lakh. However, the growth was mitigated with Vodafone Idea (VIL) losing 13.68 lakh mobile customers, state-run BSNL 1.5 lakh and MTNL 4,420 mobile customers.

Wireline subscribers increased to 3.18 crore at the end of December 2023 from 3.15 crore at the end of November 2023. Reliance Jio led the new customer addition in the wireline segment by adding 2.46 lakh new subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 82,317 new subscribers, VIL 9,656, Quadrant 6,926. BSNL lost 34,250 wireline customers, Tata Teleservices lost 22,628, MTNL 11,325, APSFL 1,214, and Reliance Communications 627 customers.

The broadband segment was dominated by wireless connections, which grew marginally to 86.52 crore in December from 85.79 crore in November.

The wired broadband connections grew 1.46 per cent to 3.83 crore in December from 3.77 crore in November. Top-five service providers constituted 98.35 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December. ''These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 470.19 million, Bharti Airtel 264.76 million, Vodafone Idea 127.29 million, BSNL 25.12 million, and Atria Convergence 2.23 million,'' the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024