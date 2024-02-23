Left Menu

China stocks set to snap 8-session winning streak; policy move in focus

** "A-share investor sentiment had improved post-CNY (Chinese New Year) holidays amid stepped-up market-supportive measures and positive CNY travel data," Morgan Stanley said in a note. ** Market participants are cautiously awaiting for authorities' next policy move, as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress (NPC) - begins its annual meeting on March 5, although there has been no indication of major stimulus or a grand reform plan in the making.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:19 IST
China stocks set to snap 8-session winning streak; policy move in focus
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks slipped on Friday, on course to snap an eight-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits after recent gains and awaited further policy guidance and economic indicators to gauge if the market rally could sustain. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged 0.1% lower by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index remained flat. ** "A-share investor sentiment had improved post-CNY (Chinese New Year) holidays amid stepped-up market-supportive measures and positive CNY travel data," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Market participants are cautiously awaiting for authorities' next policy move, as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress (NPC) - begins its annual meeting on March 5, although there has been no indication of major stimulus or a grand reform plan in the making. ** Foreign investors sold a net 3.7 billion yuan of Chinese stocks so far on the day, after two sessions of net buying.

** Official data showed China's new home prices slowed their month-on-month declines in January, but the nationwide downward trend persisted despite Beijing's efforts to revive demand. ** Shares in energy and tourism lost more than 1% each, while media firms and infrastructure companies climbed more than 1% each.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants lost 1% and healthcare firms dropped 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024