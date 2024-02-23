Galaxy Fit3: Samsung’s latest wearable device launched in India

Samsung today launched its latest wearable device - the Galaxy Fit3 - in India. The fitness tracker will be available starting February 23 on Samsung.com and other leading online and offline retail stores.

The Galaxy Fit3 comes in three color options - Gray, Silver and Pink Gold - priced at Rs 4,999. Additionally, buyers will get instant multi-bank cashback of Rs 500.

Galaxy Fit 3: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 sports an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch wide display. Users can personalize the tracker by selecting their favourite watch face from over 100 presets or even set their photos as the background.

The fitness tracker can last up to 13 days on a single charge. It comes with a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

With Galaxy Fit3, users can track over 100 types of workouts. The advanced sleep monitoring tools can detect snoring and monitor blood oxygen levels to provide more detailed measurements of sleep. Based on individual sleep patterns, the fitness trackers also provide users with personalized Sleep Coaching with meaningful insights to help them understand their sleep and make positive changes.

The wearable device comes with safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. In case of an abnormal fall, the tracker offers the option to call emergency services for immediate medical aid. In case of any emergency, the users can send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.

Furthermore, users can utilize the Galaxy Fit3 as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote as well as to play and control media on their connected device. Users can easily locate their missing smartphone with the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit3, or vice versa.