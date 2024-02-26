Airtel to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to underwater metro commuters in Kolkata

Indian telco Bharti Airtel will be delivering seamless connectivity to metro commuters by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 meters below river Hooghly in Kolkata.

This deployment makes Airtel the first operator to deliver uninterrupted connectivity through the 4.8km stretch in Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade, the telco said in a statement on Monday.

High-capacity nodes have been installed at each station to ensure seamless connectivity for metro commuters. With blazing 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls, and data transmission, passengers can now enjoy an enhanced daily commute experience and stay connected and productive throughout their travels.

Commenting on this development, Ayan Sarkar, CEO, Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, said, "Airtel is committed to pushing boundaries to better serve its customers. This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga."

The East-West Metro Corridor in Kolkata is India's first underwater metro, which will be thrown open to the public soon. Airtel has invested in the infrastructure ahead of the actual commercial launch of the service.