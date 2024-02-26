TVS HLX Marks a Decade in International Markets; Becomes the Product of Choice of 3.5 Mn Customers

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - today announced that its best-selling, TVS HLX line of two-wheelers, has crossed the milestone of 3.5 MN customers in international markets. The TVS HLX line was first made available 10 years ago in Africa and is now available in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The company expressed its gratitude to customers by launching TVS HLX 150F - a new offering that has the powerful yet efficient ecothrust engine, added safety features, a superior suspension and better styling courtesy new graphics and exciting colours. TVS HLX 150F is dialling up on safety by offering (1) Trapezoidal LED headlights that are brighter yet energy efficient, providing better visibility (2) pillion handle rail for better grip along with a rear load carrier (3) tubeless tyres for light weight and stability (4) semi digital speedometer that blends both analogue and digital tech, providing reading ease with exactness (5) front disc brakes. It also comes with new graphics, a choice of three colours and a bold black theme. Besides, there is an eco-charging port and a new seat style. The eco thrust engine with IOC technology will provide better power, fuel economy and longer engine life – lower maintenance, more savings. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within six years, it had a million customers. In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base. We couldn’t have been happier. We express our deepest gratitude to our customers, our business partners, employees and all the stakeholders for their confidence in TVSM’s engineering, its quality and service standards. We are celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F - a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers.” TVSM is globally recognised for its engineering, innovation and quality. Its products are already sold in over 80 countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. Exports comprise nearly 25% of the company’s business - an endorsement of the company’s high quality, technologically superior offerings and its R&D capability. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

