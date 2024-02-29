Left Menu

Karnataka-WEF agree to set up world-class Centre for Artificial Intelligence in state

The Karnataka centre will be part of the WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution C4IR Network, a global platform focused on inclusive technology governance and responsible digital transformation, the department of IT-BT said in a statement.The centre will play a pivotal role in establishing industry-academia networks, facilitating the exchange of technological trends, fostering research collaboration, and actively responding to global issues.

29-02-2024
The Karnataka government on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to set up a Centre for Artificial Intelligence in the state.

This will be the WEF's only centre dedicated to AI in India. The Karnataka centre will be part of the WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network, a global platform focused on inclusive technology governance and responsible digital transformation, the department of IT-BT said in a statement.

''The centre will play a pivotal role in establishing industry-academia networks, facilitating the exchange of technological trends, fostering research collaboration, and actively responding to global issues. By connecting with other regional centres worldwide, the Karnataka centre aims to contribute to the global dialogue on the ethical and practical dimensions of AI,'' the statement said.

Part of the broader vision is to support and nurture AI startups in Karnataka, it said, adding that the WEF centre will provide a globally connected platform, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities for startups within the AI domain. "As the Government of Karnataka, we recognise AI as a key enabler for the growth of our digital economy, investments and jobs. Bengaluru has been recognised as one of the top five cities globally for Artificial Intelligence (AI),'' Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying.

