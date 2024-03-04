Left Menu

EU's Vestager orders Apple to remove anti-steering provisions

Updated: 04-03-2024 17:56 IST
EU's Vestager orders Apple to remove anti-steering provisions
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday ordered Apple to remove provisions preventing Spotify and music streaming services from showing other payment options outside its App Store as she slapped a 1.84-billion-euro ($2 billion) fine on the company.

She also said she was looking carefully into Apple's changes and will also take into account market feedback to see if the company complies with new EU tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act on March 7.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

