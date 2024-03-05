Left Menu

Roche Pharma launches medication to treat two leading causes of vision loss

05-03-2024
Roche Pharma India on Tuesday said it has forayed into the ophthalmology space as it launched a product for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

The drug firm has introduced Vabysmo (faricimab) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), the two leading causes of vision loss worldwide.

''We believe more should be done to meet the needs of people living with retinal conditions and to preserve sight. While there is strong awareness and action for cataract and other frontal eye disorders, retinal conditions are often diagnosed late or neglected, leading to vision loss,'' Roche Pharma India CEO and MD Simpson Emmanuel said in a statement.

With fewer eye injections over time, as well as improving and maintaining vision and anatomy, Vabysmo offers a more convenient and effective treatment schedule for patients, their caregivers and healthcare systems, he added.

More than 300 million patients globally and 11 million patients in India suffer from retinal vision loss, the company said.

