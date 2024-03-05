Left Menu

Late kickoff for ISL return leg derby on Sunday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:49 IST
Indian Super League's return leg of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30pm on March 10, the red-and-gold announced on Tuesday.

''The club management can confirm that our upcoming derby against Mohun Bagan SG will take place at Kolkata's VYBK on March 10 from 8.30pm,'' East Bengal FC posted on their official 'X' handle.

The 'big match' was originally scheduled for a 7.30pm kickoff but the local police had expressed concern to provide security, citing Trinamool Congress' mega Brigade Rally in the city on the same day.

There was also speculation that the derby might be postponed or shifted to some other venue outside Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

