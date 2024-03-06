You can now migrate email data from one Google Workspace account to another

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced the availability of the new email data migration experience as an open beta. The new service lets you migrate your users’ email data from one Google Workspace account to another more reliably and efficiently.

The new data migration service can be used for migrations of up to 100 users at a time and also run delta migrations, which smartly bring over any newly generated data from the source without duplicating previously migrated content.

The new email data migration service will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus; Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus; Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus; Essentials Starter, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Nonprofits customers.