Left Menu

Nagpur ITF: Sahaja makes quarters, Shrivalli-Vaidehi in semis

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:18 IST
Nagpur ITF: Sahaja makes quarters, Shrivalli-Vaidehi in semis
  • Country:
  • India

Fifth seeded Indian Sahaja Yamalapalli thrashed young qualifier Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the W35 Nagpur Open ITF meet here on Thursday.

Sahaja, who is the only Indian in the fray in the singles category, will face Korea's Dayeon Back who dropped just one set to beat Ayumi Koshiishi of Japan 6-0 6-1 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

In the doubles, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari upset second seeds Fanny Ostlund of Sweden and Russian Ekaterina Yashina 6-2 7-6 (0) to make it to the semi-finals.

Korean Yeonwoo Ku sprang the surprise of the day, ousting top seed Irina Maria Bara of Romania 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the singles.

Russian Daria Kudashova, second seed Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Rinon Okuwaki of Japan were the other players to make the singles last-eight stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024