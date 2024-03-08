Triumphs and tragedies: Women's journeys celebrated ahead of International Women's Day

In a poignant celebration of resilience and empowerment ahead of the International Women's Day, the National Commission for Women hosted a special programme in which women from diverse backgrounds shared stirring stories of triumph over adversity.

Among the luminaries who graced the event, titled ''Tu Bol'', were individuals whose journeys encapsulated the struggles and victories of women across India.

Ritu Karidhal, renowned scientist and aerospace engineer, emerged as a symbol of India's prowess in space exploration, spearheading the monumental Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Reflecting on her journey, Karidhal recounted, ''We have had a very great ancient civilisation with medical text dating back to 800 BC... Now our next destination is on Mars.'' Born in the year of the first satellite launch, her fascination with space ignited early, fuelled by newspaper cuttings in the absence of social media.

''As deputy director, it was my responsibility that all operations under the Mangalyaan take place with set precision,'' she added, highlighting the meticulous planning required for the mission's success.

Despite setbacks, including a temporary data blackout behind Mars, Karidhal's leadership ensured history was made at 8 am IST, marking the first successful Mars mission on the inaugural attempt.

''The contribution of women was equal... Every team had women scientists taking charge,'' she proudly declared, underscoring the significance of gender parity in scientific endeavours.

Pragya Prasun Singh's journey from tragedy to triumph left a profound impact on the audience as she recounted her resilience in the face of an acid attack.

''We need to believe in ourselves,'' Singh asserted, reflecting on the challenges she overcame to establish the Atijeevan Foundation.

Her survival and subsequent advocacy for burn survivors challenged societal stigmas, prompting reflection on the alarming statistics of burn injuries.

''Every year 7 lakh people are admitted with burn injuries... Why don't we meet burn survivors,'' Singh questioned, highlighting the stigma that often confines survivors to the shadows. Her poignant plea resonated, urging society to not only acknowledge survivors but to empower them to thrive.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma echoed Singh's sentiments, urging women to raise their voices against injustice and prioritize mental health.

Sharma shared her personal struggles, emphasizing the power of speaking out and reclaiming one's peace of mind.

''Bolna zaroori hai,'' she affirmed, underscoring the importance of breaking the silence surrounding women's issues.

Saina Nehwal, renowned badminton player and Olympic medallist, offered a glimpse into her journey from adversity to acclaim.

With anecdotes of perseverance and support, Nehwal highlighted the transformative power of sports in empowering women and fostering resilience.

''Sports give you the opportunity to make a difference for your country,'' she said.

The programme also featured young politician Neha Joshi, who addressed the challenges faced by women in politics, and Sister Shivani, who emphasized the importance of mental health awareness.

